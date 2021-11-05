It was an intrigue reading your piece on the PUNCH of October 19, 2021, titled: 2023 Presidency: between quota system and zoning.

Your thought and argument were logical and irresistible. The only feasible way forward for Nigeria except if it has become the choice of all to disintegrate the country is to allow the South-East to take a share of the golden pie.

This time, it is no longer the problem of the North judging from the two big parties: Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress, looking at their chairmanship arrangement. But among the Southern division, the South-West and South-South allowing the South-East to produce the president seem the bane.

The South-East of course might not be magical in terms of building better national values as some quarters argue, but justice is a righteous act. Inclusion is a moral value. If the South-East does have the required skill to develop a better nation, they possess the highest intellectual academic quota that can promote leadership skills.

The solution to the separatist alignments, killings that have trapped the nation is to give justice, equity and fairness a chance at deciding a prosperous nation.