It was a colourful moment of celebration yesterday, 3rd December 2022 as the Youth President of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Area, situated in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Moses Mosee Agam wedded his heartthrob, Jemima Sokogaza Akpam.

The couple, who are both from Kogi State, were wedded at the Living Faith Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja before heading to Damen Gai Hotel & Event Centre for a glamorous reception.

In the dignitary-laden event, Moses and his adorable wife thrilled Guests in rhythmic dance steps that left well wishers gasping in excitement.

For the visibly elated couple, there was no holding back on their special day as the fragrance of their affection permeated the reception hall. This was especially so as some of the guests kept shouting “love is sweet ooo. Love nwantiti. Love in Tokyo”.

In a chat with Stanley Ugagbe of The News Chronicle, the elated Groom expressed joy over the success of the ceremony.

“I sincerely want to appreciate God for the success of this joyous occasion. It can only be God,” he said.

For Moses, the success of the event is another testament that with God, all things are possible. “God has again showed up for me. Sincerely speaking, this is just the handiwork of my Maker”.

He thanked all that came from far and near, stressing that God will honour them. He added that “Words are not enough to show my gratitude. They showed me raw love and my wife and I are grateful. I want to specially thank those that supported us in kind and in cash. My God will bless them”.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his wife, Moses said “She is everything I have always wanted. She’s beautiful, smart, hardworking, kind, loving, God fearing. I mean the qualities are endless. God gave me a complete package. I love her so much and I will cherish, treasure and adore her for the rest of my life.”

Speaking with our correspondent, the Pastor-in-charge of City of David Area, John Tijani, described the occasion as a hitch-free celebration, stressing that God took charge.

While congratulating the couple, the Area Pastor urged them to be sensitive in their marriage. He counseled that for their love to thrive, they must completely trust each other.

The Pastor continued that they must jealously guide their home against external forces and be careful of the things they hear.

The cleric urged the couple to always look out for each other, adding that marriage is hard work and for their home to stand the test of time, they must put in the work.

“As they have been consummated, may God take charge of their home,” he prayed.

On his part, the Youth Patron of the Church, who is also the Pastor-in-charge of RCCG, Greater Love Parish in Jikwoyi, Moses Olapade described the groom as a great man. “I have known him for long and he has demonstrated high level of decency, responsibility, and commitment. He is a great fellow.”

“I am very happy for him and his wife. We thank God for the success of the ceremony. I pray that God will provide everything they need. Their Joy shall be full. And God will perfect all that concern them”.

When asked on his advice for other Youths, the Patron said “Look before you leap. Marriage is a lifetime journey so you cannot afford to marry a liability.”