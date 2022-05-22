Sunday, May 22, 2022
RB Leipzig wins their first major trophy in the German Bundesliga

Oladimeji Adeoye

RasenBallsport Leipzig was established in 2009 and began its voyage in the Bundesliga’s fifth tier, they got promoted into the fourth tier in the 2012-13 season where they were crowned as champions and moved to the third-tier league. They finished as a runner-up in the third and second-tier and rose to the Bundesliga in the 2016-17 season. They have now won their first major trophy in the Bundesliga top flight under Manager Domenico Tedesco.

Eggestein Maximilian lit up the stadium 19 minutes into the encounter, scoring Freiburg’s first goal. Halstenberg, Marcel was sent off for a terrible tackle just 17 minutes into the second half. Christopher Nkuku equalized for Leipzig despite being a man down, and they triumphed and are now the reigning champions of DFB POKAL following a penalty shoot-out victory over Freiburg.

RB Leipzig has been terrifying since their promotion to the Bundesliga top flight. In the first season, they challenged for the title and finished as a runner-up to Champions Bayern Munich in the 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons. They have also been resplendent in Europe, ending their furthest campaign as a semi-finalist in both Europa and Champions League.

Christopher Nkuku has been magnificent for RB Leipzig this season. The French midfielder is the Bundesliga player of the season ahead of Robert Lawandoaki, scoring 35 goals with 20 assists across all competitions ‏this season.

