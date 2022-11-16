RB Leipzig and French forward Christopher Nkuku has been ruled out for the World Cup after picking up an injury during today’s training session with the French National team. Nkuku made Didier Deschamps 26 man squad list but unfortunately will not participate in what would have been his first appearance in the world Cup.

Nkuku was the German Bundesliga best player last season, beating Robert Lawsndoski to the award after the 26 years old had a resplendent stint for Leipzig, scoring 35 goals and having 25 assists to his name.

This season, Nkuku has netted 17 times and assisted 4 times for RB Leipzig and is the German Bundesliga top scorer with 12 goals.

According to Football transfer Journalist, Fabrizio Romano weeks ago, Chelsea agreed on a deal in principle with the French forward and has had his medical taken by Chelsea’s medical department in Germany. Nkuku could join Chelsea during the summer in a deal worth €60m.