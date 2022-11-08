Rayo Vallecano came from behind to defeat Real Madrid last night at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas (Madrid). Real Madrid suffered its first defeat in the league since the start of the season, having played their first 12 games without a defeat.

Rayo scored just 5 minutes into the game to set themselves up for an early 1-0 lead. Resilient Madrid scored twice from Modric’s spot kick and Militao’s strike returning into the game with a lead, unfortunately, Rayo grabbed an equalizer before half-time. During the second half, Rayo converted from the spot kick late to snatch a colossal victory at full time.

Barcelona, who won during the weekend, has now gone ahead of Madrid with 2 points on the La Liga table.