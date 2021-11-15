Awka – There is urgent need for collaboration between the government and community leaders to fish out and prosecute suppliers of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride popularly known as Mkpulu mmiri, in the communities of Anambra State.

This is to cut off the supply chain of the illicit drugs in communities.

TNC correspondent in Anambra, who has monitored the development discreetly for a while now, reports that many communities now have designated places for open sale and consumption of the hard drugs.

TNC investigation also uncovered that most of the distributors at the community level, are high-profile individuals who have coverage of security agents to perpetrate the illegal dealings.

Recently, the social media have been awash with videos of flogging and shaming of some youths caught dealing on the drugs in communities in Anambra State.

While a Youths advocate, Chinelo Josh thinks the community action is a step forward, she believes the youths should be mindful of the actions they take, noting that the drugs issue is more about the derailed mentality of youths and not necessarily unemployment.

According to her, although government has not done enough to create jobs for the youths, the illicit drug abuse also suffices for both the employed and unemployed.

“The issue of flogging the persons caught in this is a good step but there should be a more pragmatic approach.

“I fear that if it continues on a sustained basis, we may get to a point where these drugs peddlers shamed, may target those who took such actions against them,” she noted.

Josh, who is also a singer, regretted that youths nowadays are no more interested in gainful ventures but want to make huge money at all cost, without working for it.

“I believe that is the major issue, where most of our youths no longer want to do the right thing.

“The money involved in this drug business is too much and that’s the kind of things some of these youths yearn.

“So, they go into this illegality without considering the irreparable damage being done to the society,” she regretted.

A teacher, Echezona Benson noted that at the root of the problem is the easy access to the hard drugs.

He is of the opinion that if access to the drugs is limited, it will go a long way to address the issue.

“We cannot tackle this monster without first addressing the major issue which is the supply chain.

“These drugs are accessed with little or no stress at the communities and even, locations created where they can be consumed.

“It also appears the security agencies have been compromised and that is why I think the communities should take the bull by the horn to oust this monster once and for all.

“They know the suppliers of these drugs and where to get them.

“If they place embargo on this illicit business and deal ruthlessly with anyone caught still doing it, it will send a strong signal to others, as well as make the drugs unaccessible to prospective users,” he suggested.

A social affairs analyst, Daniel Ezeigwe noted that the threat posed by the illicit drugs consumption is more worrisome considering the fact that over 90 percent of those involved are youths.

“If the saying that youths are leaders of tomorrow is anything to go by, then we stand the risk of not having any brighter future as a society because those who would take over tomorrow, are either dead or mentally unstable to do so due to the ravages of illicit drugs.

“Illicit drugs business is a hydra-headed monster.

“It opens the opportunity for other crimes such as rape, armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, prostitution and many others.

“In Mgbakwu, one of the communities of Awka North LGA, a man, obviously high on these drugs, slaughtered a woman who was selling to feed her family one early morning.

“We have seen youths roaming the streets mad because of this monster.

“Many addicts have sold their inheritance to be able to afford this drug.

“We have seen cases of rape and cult killings directly traced to intoxication as a result of these drugs usage and we can go on and on.

“This is why we all must rise to fight this monster now, to secure our future,” he said.