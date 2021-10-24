Ovie Success Ossai, an aide to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed worry over the alarming rate of moral decadence in the society.

This development was contained in a post he made on Facebook.

Ossai stated that the rottenness’ in the society spans across the marriage institution and also among the unmarried.

He wrote:

Young girls no longer see anything wrong in being baby mamas.

My Generation don’t see anything wrong in Fornication and Adultery.

We are now living as people without morality.

We live in a generation where Young girls find joy in sleeping with married men .

We live in a generation where Married men are proud to keep girlfriends and baby mamas .

We live in a generation where Men sleep with married women.

We live in a generation where women no longer see anything wrong in being baby mamas

We live in a generation where people see you as a hypocrite for speaking against the wrongdoings of men and women.

Don’t ask me if I am Holy because I never said I am Holy .

Should we continue to use the word “Nobody Holy Pass” when things are going wrong?

WHERE IS OUR MORALITY?