Rapper BlaqBonez appreciates Asake…

Emeka Akumefule, also known as Blaqbonez, is a Nigerian rapper and member of the Chocolate City collective. He recently acknowledged the significant contributions made to his musical career by Ahmed Ololade, alias Asake, the superstar singer.

Before becoming famous, Asake helped BlaqBonez in the studio by providing background vocals, according to BlaqBonez, who recently spoke with reality star Kimoprah in an interview for Hip TV’s Trending program.

Blackbonez claims that he has known Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra since they were students at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ife, Osun State, at the early stages of their careers as artists.

In the interview he said: “I have known Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra since OAU days.

“Zamorra and Asake have always been great at backups. You know this thing Asake does now with his vocals, he has understood this thing from time.

“So, I used to ask him to help me figure out these things. They’ve always been influential in my music journey because I feel like every phase of BlaqBonez helped build the BlaqBonez that I am now.”

Blaqbonez has always been transparent about their relationship’s history and their progress. Old tweets on Balqbonez pushing Asake exist. In the tweet he said:

“The greatest performer in our music industry is in oau, his name is Asake What i saw was unbelievable, thirty minutes of Greatness argghhhh”. They have been close friends since their college days and continue showing support to one another.

