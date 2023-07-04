Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » Rapper BlaqBonez appreciates Asake…

Rapper BlaqBonez appreciates Asake…

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
BlaqBonez Asake

Emeka Akumefule, also known as Blaqbonez, is a Nigerian rapper and member of the Chocolate City collective. He recently acknowledged the significant contributions made to his musical career by Ahmed Ololade, alias Asake, the superstar singer.

Before becoming famous, Asake helped BlaqBonez in the studio by providing background vocals, according to BlaqBonez, who recently spoke with reality star Kimoprah in an interview for Hip TV’s Trending program.

Blackbonez claims that he has known Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra since they were students at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ife, Osun State, at the early stages of their careers as artists.

In the interview he said: “I have known Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra since OAU days.

“Zamorra and Asake have always been great at backups. You know this thing Asake does now with his vocals, he has understood this thing from time.

“So, I used to ask him to help me figure out these things. They’ve always been influential in my music journey because I feel like every phase of BlaqBonez helped build the BlaqBonez that I am now.”

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Blaqbonez has always been transparent about their relationship’s history and their progress. Old tweets on Balqbonez pushing Asake exist. In the tweet he said:

 “The greatest performer in our music industry is in oau, his name is Asake What i saw was unbelievable, thirty minutes of Greatness argghhhh”. They have been close friends since their college days and continue showing support to one another.

 

@wetalksound

Go home everyone, Asake and Blaqbonez just won the “Give us some years” challenge 🥹 #asake #blaqbonez #amapiano #giveus5years

♬ Amapiano – Asake & Olamide

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Gloria Carter Roxanne Wilshire

Gloria Carter, Jay Z’s Mum, weds Roxanne Wilshire, her lifelong girlfriend, in a lavish ceremony

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
Rihanna shows off

Rihanna shows off baby bump in Barbados…

Augustina John July 3, 2023 0

Etinosa recounts ordeal with her ex-husband

Augustina John July 1, 2023 0

Iyabo Ojo advises Davido amidst cheating scandal…

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0
Naomi Campbell welcomes

At age 53, Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0
Asake Afro Nation Portugal

Asake pulls a dangerous stunt in Portugal…

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

JUST IN: Akpabio Announces Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0

What You Need To Know As Tweet Deck Becomes Exclusive

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0

FG To Begin Collection Of VAT From Market Traders

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0

Are China and Russia giant competitors in Africa?

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 4, 2023 0
Highest Jamb Score

Providence Smiles on Anambra Student Accused of Faking Highest Jamb Score After Public Outcry

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0