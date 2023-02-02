French defender Raphael Varane’s retirement from international duties has been revealed by the French Football Association on their official Twitter account. Varane participated in the just concluded World Cup in Qatar for the French National team at age 29.

“After 10 years and 93 selections in Blue, Raphael Varane has decided to retire Internationally. Thank you for everything, Raphael”

Varane made his debut in March 2013 and has since then appeared 93 times, scoring 5 goals for the French National team. He won the 2018 World Cup and the 2020-21 UEFA National League.