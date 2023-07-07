Rangers sign Super Eagles striker Cyriel Desser from US Cremonese

Scottish outfit, Rangers Glasgow has completed the signing of Nigerian player, Cyriel Desser from Cremonese on a 4-year deal worth 5m.

“RANGERS are delighted to today confirm the signing of Cyriel Dessers from US Cremonese on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.”

The Nigerian International began his professional career in 2013 with OH Leuven in his country of birth. He left the club and moved to another Dutch side after a year while searching for a better future, he played for 7 Dutch clubs, among were Genk and Feyenoord, before moving to Serie B side Cremonese last season.

At Feyenoord in 2021/22, Dessers was named UEFA Europa Conference League top goalscorer, with 10 goals, earning himself a place in the competition’s team of the season.

He made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2020 and has been capped four times, scoring just a goal

Speaking after signing for Rangers, he said: “I am really happy, it is a big relief to finally be here. There have been some long days and some stressful days, but it is a great feeling to finally be here.

“The history of the club, the fans, the stadium, it’s massive, but next to that, I look at what is here at this moment. I had really good talks with Michael Beale about his plans, the ideas of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and the team so I am happy to be here.”

Manager Michael Beale commented: “We are delighted to have Cyriel joining our club. He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium, and Italy, as well as in European competitions.

“We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession. When we met, we spoke at length about his alignment with our style of play and the other forwards we have in our squad.

“At 28 years old, he is at a good age and will bring personality and leadership to our team. Cyriel pushed extremely hard to make this transfer a reality and showed a huge desire to come here.

“We are very happy to have him and his family joining us at Rangers. He is an excellent addition to our squad and I look forward to working with him closely over the coming seasons.”

