Rangers defeated PSV Eindhoven by 0-1 to book their first UCL spot since 2010. The Teddy Bears were held to a 2-2 by PSV at Ibrox stadium last Tuesday during the first leg of the qualification. They are through to the UCL group stage with a 3-2 aggregate advantage over PSV.

Antonio Colak scored the only goal, which made the difference between the two sides to see Gers through to the competition proper. They have been drawn into pot 4 and will know their fate today when the draws are held in Istanbul.

Last night as well:

Copenhagen through with a draw against Trabzonspor to end the two legs on 2-1 aggregate.

Dinamo Zagreb beat Bodø/Glimt in extra time by 4-1, ending both legs on the aggregate of 4-2.