Rangers FC has confirmed that they have cut ties with head coach Van Bronckhorst. Giovanni Bronckhorst replaced Steven Gerrard, who departed the club about a year ago for English outfit Aston Villa. Arriving at the club just over a year ago, Gio led the club to a fifth European final and won the Scottish Cup last May. He also led the team to the club’s first Champions League qualification in 12 years.

“RANGERS Football Club confirms today it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.”

According to Rangers, the Dutch manager over the past months hasn’t been producing a development that led to his discharge.

“Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations, and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager.”

The search for a new manager is now underway.

Chairman, Douglas Park, commented: “I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season.

“Unfortunately, recent results have not met either our or Gio’s expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future.”

The defending Champions made the worst record ever in the UEFA Champions League history after losing all games in the group stage. They are also 9 points adrift of league leaders Celtic, who sit comfortably at the top of the Scottish League.