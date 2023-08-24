Rangers appoint Barr. Amobi Ezeaku as the club’s new General Manager and CEO

According to a report which emanated from Enugu Rangers Facebook page, the Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has approved the appointment of Barrister Amobi Paulinus Ezeaku, as the CEO/G.M of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C of Enugu.

According to Enugu Rangers, the appointment is contained in a release dated Wednesday, August 23, 2023, by the Secretary to Enugu State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, who had twelve other appointees into various boards and parastatals in the state.

The release stated that the appointments take immediate effect.

Barrister Ezeaku who just returned to the country after completing studies and earning UEFA and FIFA Masters certificates in club management, was the club’s team manager when they won the NPFL and Aiteo cups in 2016 and 2018 after over three decades of waiting.