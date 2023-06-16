Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Randy Waldrum invites 23 players for FIFA Women World Cup

Randy Waldrum invites 23 players for FIFA Women World Cup

Oladimeji Adeoye June 16, 2023 0
Randy Waldrum

Super Falcons manager, Randy Waldrum has invited 23 players who will represent Nigeria in the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP which will be held from 20 Jul 2023 to 20 Aug 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

The 11th time African Champions will open their campaign against Canada on 21st July as they will begin their voyage to their first World Cup.

Invited players include:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC, Turkey); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, USA); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (BarcelonFemininene, Spain); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France).

