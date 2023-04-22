A Kano State Sharia Court sitting in Dambare has ordered that one Nazifi Hassan be giving 20 lashes for pleading guilty to stealing a fowl in Gwazaye area of Kumbotso LGA.

Hassan was arraigned before the court by the state police command for stealing a fowl in the holy month of Ramadan.

He was arrested where he stole the bird and it was handed back to its owner.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty, but explained to the court that it was long since he last ate meat.

The judge, Munzali Idris, ordered him to receive 20 lashes and to be a good man for the betterment of his life.