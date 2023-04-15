The Lagos State Education District II recently held Its 17th Edition of the Ramadan Lecture at the District’s Office Complex in Maryland.

The Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary of the District, Mrs. Anike Adekanye disclosed that the year 2023 lecture topics were germane, especially to her because the Ramadan period is a period of self-examination and a period of moving closer to Allah than before.

According to her, the lecture which was divided into two parts with the first part titled: “Fasting as a Tool for Moral and Spiritual Rebirth”, while the second part is “Islam the Part to Success”, was delivered by Alhaji Imam Abdul Fatah Kola Hamza, the Coordinator of Muslim Teachers’ Association, Shomolu Zone and Alhaja Adijat Kuburat Balogun, Director, Education Education District II, Maryland respectively.

Adekanye prayed that Allah would give the staff of the District grace to work by his ordination to mankind in this holy month of Ramadan and subsequent Ramadan.

The Tutor-General said, “If you examine the topics of this year’s lecture very well you will discover the importance of spiritual rebirth in the life of Mankind and the moral benefits we will get from it”.

She thanked the Muslim Ummah in the District for their prayer and support for her and the Administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, urging them to pursue more knowledge about Islamic Religion and know more about Prophet Muhammad (SAW).