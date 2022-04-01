Ramadan Fasting In a Country Where Hunger and Insecurity are the Norms

The Abuja-Kaduna train bombing is yet another grotesque episode in the series of seemingly unabated attacks. It is apt to conclude that, in Nigeria, “government exists but does not live or lives but does not exist.” However, it is sad that there still exists in Nigeria those who believe government exists and is up to its statutory obligation. These simpletons are quick to libel the sad news of train bombing as fake news. They insisted that no soul was lost and no one was injured because their parents, wives, and children were lucky not to be victims.

Nothing aggravates the trauma of these victims who wallow in pool of blood and writhe in pain than the denial by some Nigerians (regime apologists and kooks) of the calamitous train bombing and the shootings that followed. Worst of it, the non-existing government has declared that it is not responsible.

In other words, Nigerian Government, through some of its spokespersons, bigheadedly declares that it is irresponsible. While it created the environment that makes banditry a thriving venture which later ballooned to become a multi-billion industry, it asks impoverished Nigerians to assist in raising money to treat victims.

This is a crude display of irresponsibility. A great travesty of justice. But justice is too powerful a word to be trampled upon. The fact that nemesis has not caught up with some of our rulers—who wickedly subject us to hunger, life-devouring and soul-shredding insecurity—is an affirmation that there is life after death.

Or how can God be God of justice if there is no life after death? How many injustices have our elected and nominated rulers done to us, and for which they go scot free? If not for the belief in the Hereafter, all of us ought to have become anarchists. But because religion is truly an opium (at least in this context) that numbs and stupefies the masses, we continue to remain resilient.

Ordinarily, Nigeria should have become a jungle where elections are not held. We are indeed unfortunate people with these kinds of rulers. Should we agree that we are being punished by these horribly self-important rulers as a result of our sins or as trial from our Creator? Whichever line of thought we hold to be true, the basic fact is that the Nigerian current leadership is a colossal failure. It is miraculous to live and exist in Nigeria. But because we are resilient people (and we thank God for that), we hopefully hope all hopes are not lost. Nigeria shall be great.

This said, the Muslims all over the world are preparing for Ramadan. It is a month which arrival cannot be ignored. When it arrives, as it is on its way, Muslims are encouraged to be more generous than ever. I wrote last year an article titled “Year 2021 Ramadan: Probably the Worst Ramadan in Nigeria.” Thank God I said ‘probably’. Then, I have in mind the general hardship, hunger, and insecurity in the land. Till now, nothing has positively changed. If anything, it is a case of a transition from frying-pan to fire.

How do Muslims fast in a country where hunger is everywhere and the citizens are already wedded to insecurity? Gone are the days in Nigeria where people do Ramadan shopping. If that still exists, it is exclusive to some categories of people from among the rich. It is sad that even some of those who have enough pretend not to have for fear of being kidnapped. Things are indeed bad; life is indeed difficult. But God willing, we shall fast; no matter what.

We should earnestly pray for our dear country in this month of Ramadan. I understand the mind-set of those who insist that Nigeria does not need our prayers and that praying for it is an exercise in futility. Statement like “Pray for yourself only,” “May Nigeria not happen to you,” “Is Nigeria your father?” are commonly heard. But how can a fish live in peace in a turbulent water? This is the reason why we must pray for this country. When it flourishes, we all flourish; and when it tanks, we all tank together. Though it has tanked; all hands must be on deck to rescue it.

Let’s, in this month of Ramadan, pray against bad leadership. Let’s pray against nepotism and its champions. Let’s pray against corruption and injustice. Let’s pray against ‘leaders’ who happily send all their children to school abroad but kill education completely in Nigeria to subject common Nigerians to perpetual ignorance. Let’s pray against leaders who, having turned all our hospitals into graveyards, readily fly abroad to treat everyday ailments.

Let’s pray for leaders who will feel our pains. Let’s pray for leaders who will be treated in Nigerian general hospitals and who will proudly send their children to public schools in Nigeria. Let’s pray for leaders who are not bandits and who do not show sympathy for bandits nor encourage banditry. Let’s pray for leaders who see criticisms as mirrors through which they adjust their policies, redress their flaws, and retrace their steps. Let’s pray for leaders who do not see themselves as gods but as those who are accountable to God.

The Prophet’s (SAW) prayer should discomfort any God-fearing leader in Nigeria and elsewhere. He said “O Allah, treat harshly those who rule over my nation with harshness and treat gently those who rule over my nation with gentleness” (Muslim). In another version, he said “O Allah, be kind to whoever is kind to my people, and be hard upon whoever is hard upon them” (Silsilatu as-Sahihah).

O Allah, we are about to start fasting in the month of Ramadan in this hard time. Please, O Allah, be hard on any of our rulers who is hard on us and show mercy to any of our leaders who shows us mercy. May we get things right in Nigeria.

Abdulkadir Salaudeen

salahuddeenabdukadir@gmail.com

@salahuddeenAbd