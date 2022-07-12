The leader of Catholic knights of St Mulumba in Otolo zone Nnewi, a lecturer in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nnewi campus, Anambra State and a visiting Professor in Benue State University, Professor Anthony Ugwu has expressed displeasure to Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN) for allegedly inviting him to an investigating panel without due process.

Professor Ugwu of the Department of Radiography and Radiological Sciences of the university who is also a visiting Professor in Benue State University said this in a press statement made available to journalists in Anambra.

He noted that it had become imperative for him to address the whole world on what he described as a rising trend of tyranny and disregard of court rulings going on in the RRBN.

He explained that it was a common knowledge that he was in the Federal High Court, Enugu as a plaintiff against the RRBN for certifying technicians to dispense ionizing radiation and awarding Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) on radiography to non radiographers.

Prof Ugwu told journalists that the attempt to regulate technicians was ruled on, not in favour of the RRBN; by Federal and Appeal courts, adding that irrespective of these rulings, the RRBN went further to design a Gazette in these regards.

According to him, these issues were before the court which he said he would not dwell further on them.

“On the 5th of July, l received a soft copy invitation to appear before an RRBN panel in Abuja on the 7th, a 9-hour journey by road from Anambra where l am resident. The invitation and a petition are attached herewith.

“Suffice it to note that apart from the fact that l received only a soft copy invitation for this quasi -judicial process, no provision for my transportation and accommodation was made. l am also sure that the RRBN may not communicate my employer, Nnamdi Azikiwe University in respect of this invitation in line with the rules of the Public Service.

“l was also not told about any security arrangements made for my safety in view of the current situation in the country. At my level in the university, my Vice Chancellor should be communicated about this invitation irrespective of how subjudicial it may be. As a Deputy Director and professorial cadre officer, l ‘ll need police coverage for a journey like this after getting approval from my VC.

“l requested the sender to go through Public Service Rules and find out if the proper things have been done. l am raising issues of tyranny here because we ‘ve had two former substantive registrars and they never treated radiographers like this. When has having a personal issue with Mrs Ikete warranted an invitation by RRBN to Abuja?

“What has become the duties of the law courts? Has RRBN invited the ARN leaders for defaming me in two national dailies seven months ago? When has personal issues become ‘professional’ misconduct? Why should the RRBN invite me to appear before a panel in Abuja over a matter before a Federal High Court?

“This quasi-judicial process is an affront on the judiciary as the RRBN is directly challenging the rule of law in Nigeria and section 46 of the Nigerian constitution. Does the freedom of information stop people from circulating information in the social media?

“But for the lapses in the service or invitation to me, l would ‘ve liked to appear before and educate members of the panel except on the issues pending in court.

“While l allow my lawyers to take up the rest, l decided to address the media on this so that the Federal Government and the international communities would take necessary steps to address the situation in RRBN, ” the Prof said.

Meanwhile, Prof Ugwu said he had written to the Head, Legal Department of the RRBN to officially acknowledge the letter of invitation to appear before the investigating panel.

He said: “I write to officially acknowledge your letter on the above matter. May l respectfully note that as a general principle in law, when the process of getting anything is wrong, the final outcome will also be wrong.

“Irrespective of the subjudicial aspect of this panel, l ‘ll still want to attend but the right things should be done in line with the rules of public service. I note with dismay that even as a Board member, this panel which has the status of a high court once sat without an advisor appointed by the Attorney General in line with the regulation.

“In that situation, the outcomes would ‘ve been declared a nullity, if challenged. l don’t want to dwell on the constitution of the panel but have to demand thus in line with public service rules, ” he said.

Professor Ugwu explained that he was not a member of staff of RRBN but Nnamdi Azikiwe University. He demanded that the RRBN should inform his Vice Chancellor about the invitation for him to grant him the permission to travel, saying that Abuja is outside his jurisdiction which he noted made it necessary for his VC to be informed.

He also noted that at his level as a Deputy Director in the professorial cadre, he needed at least two armed policemen as security.

His flight tickets, accommodation and feeding in a three-star hotel, he demanded, should be provided, adding that he would take care of his lawyers who would come with him as they believed the matter fell under “the doctrine of Lis Pendes.”

Prof Ugwu in the press statement demanded a hardcopy service of the invitation, adding that the RRBN needed prayers.

When contacted on telephone, the Chairman of the RRBN board, Mr Bakare said he knew Prof Ugwu as a friend but he would not divulge official issues of the RRBN to someone he did not know.

He demanded Prof Ugwu’s reaction from the reporter which was sent to him at the approval of Prof Ugwu, even though the reporter did not receive his further reaction as expected before the story was finally filed.

Calls to the Registra, Dr Okeji were not answered neither were they returned.