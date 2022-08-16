Victor Osimhen hit a bizarre celebration following his goal against Hellas Verona at Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi Stadium, where he had suffered a racial chant. Osimhen scored and assisted in Napoli’s 2-5 triumph over the home side. The celebration the Napoli forward displayed after his goal is a mocking expression used mostly in Nigeria, which is referred to as ‘Ntoor’ in the local parlance.

Napoli’s led at first half through Victor Osimhen 45+3 goal, they netted four more in the second half against one Verona scored. Napoli took all three points away from home after the 2-5 victory.

Victor Osimhen expressed his satisfaction after playing his part in Napoli’s opening-day win over Verona.

“I’m happy with my goal but most importantly because we won,” the striker began. “We needed to get off to a good start for team morale at the start of this new cycle.

“It shows we’re still a great team and that we’ve signed some talented players.

“The lads are helping me a lot, and [Luciano] Spalletti has great confidence in me.

“[Kvitcha] Kvara[tskhelia] scored a good goal – and just before then I said he was going to score! He’s a top-quality player, but we have strength and quality throughout this squad.”

Luciano Spalletti had plenty of good things to say about his team after they dismantled Verona in their opening match of the 2022/23 season.

The two sides initially exchanged blows at the Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi before the Azzurri eventually ran away with it courtesy of five different goalscorers.

“We prepared well for this game over the last week and the lads deserve credit for putting our plans into practice as well as they did,” the coach began.

“We played with real character and determination to get off to the best possible start. One thing we need to do is up the tempo when we have the ball to make our dominance count, but the whole team was superb.”

Spalletti went on to praise his goalscorers.

“[Stanislav] Lobotka looked like [Andres] Iniesta today, He had an incredible game and scored a textbook goal. The same can be said about [Piotr] Zielinski – he made a brilliant surging run for his goal.

“[Kvitcha] Kvara[tskhelia] showed his class, but he could have had an even bigger impact in the first half. He’s a complete footballer, and he produced some stunning pieces of play despite being a bit nervous. I’m sure he’ll get even better.

“We took our goals really well – the lads showed character and quality. I’m confident and calm about the strength of this squad. If the fans play their part as they did today, we can really enjoy ourselves. The Neapolitan people should know that the players who wear this shirt do so with passion.”