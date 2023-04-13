She tittered and tottered into a tipsy tavern

before plunging into possible pleasures

of obsession and flirtation.

He tried to execute several projects that were beyond

the scope of his influence, experience or knowledge,

and fell flat on his stomach and looked for scapegoats

like Mr. Bad Luck as if he wasn’t casting spells on himself!

Brotherly Dedication

This is a special dedication to my Ethiopian brothers, namely Mr. Ayalew Esubalew, an educator, who taught me how to navigate in Addis Ababa alone, and the ropes of adapting to a new environment and culture; and Mr. Wubeshet Tesfaye, a keen historian and music connoisseur who exposed me to Malian music and gave me a lively and lovely talk about the matchlessness of their ancient instruments like the kora and the balafon. Hence, now I am an avowed fan of West African tunes despite his wise warnings!