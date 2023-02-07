“As they observed the confidence of Peter and John and understood that they were uneducated and untrained men, they were amazed, and began to recognize them as having been with Jesus.” – Acts 4:13 NASB

Watching and listening to Peter and John, the Jewish rulers viewed them as “uneducated” men without special abilities. The Greek word, used here for the only time in the Bible, indicates that they had received no official instruction. They even were considered illiterate.

They also were “untrained.” The Greek word here is the source of our English word idiot. As this indicates, these rulers did not consider them to be intelligent or qualified to be leaders.

Yet how could these observers explain the amazing things these men had done? They had preached with boldness and healed the sick. The one thing that stood out was that they had “been with Jesus.” They had whatever He had.

In our time, many develop stereotypes about who can be used by God. Some assume He only uses people with impressive resumes—the intelligent, the beautiful, and the successful.

But the example of Peter and John reminds us that God can use anyone—young or old, educated or illiterate, rich or poor. But we cannot do this in our own strength. We need the power of the Holy Spirit, drawing on our personal relationship with Jesus.

Do you want to be used by God? Deepen your personal relationship with Jesus. Learn from Him. Study His Word. Be filled with the Spirit. Seek to be led by the Spirit. Let Him guide you. Be confident in Him. Be ready to walk by faith.

*Reflection Question* :

Describe your current relationship with Jesus.

*Prayer*

Father, all wisdom and power come from You. I submit my life to You. Use me to impact lives for Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 4