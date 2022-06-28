QNET introduces a financial education program for young people in Nigeria

QNET, a global leader in e-commerce and direct selling, has introduced a financial literacy program targeted at giving youths the knowledge necessary for socio-economic development in order to eliminate poverty through capacity building in Nigeria.

The “FinGreen” initiative trains young leaders from various communities to serve as trainers and advocates for financial literacy and youth economic empowerment. Its goal is to transmit vital financial management skills and information.

The program, which was unveiled in Lagos by QNET’s sub-Saharan Africa Regional Manager, Biram Fall, targets 6,000 young Nigerians after recruiting its first 30 participants from various non-governmental organizations.

He emphasized the importance of financial literacy in empowering people with awareness of financial risk so they may make better decisions and improve their financial well-being.

He claims that by launching in collaboration with Financial Literacy for All (FLFA), QNET has begun the initiative’s pilot phase.

Fall stated that FinGreen agrees with the suggestions made in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s National Financial Literacy Framework, which emphasizes the importance of financial literacy as a key skill for financial inclusion.

He claimed that by introducing participants to saving and investing, money management, banking, risk management, and insurance, among other important topics, the program tackles some of the gaps found in the national survey.

“Having financial literacy today allows one to be better prepared for certain financial setbacks, which, in turn, lowers the likelihood of experiencing personal economic misery,” he said.

Because sustainability is a core tenet of QNET’s principles, we created this initiative. We want to leave a lasting impression on the communities where we work, and with the number of young people in the nation increasing, it is crucial to make sure that both the present and coming generations have access to the knowledge they need to make informed socioeconomic decisions.

“FinGreen focuses on educating not only the pilot group but also others in their orbits, creating a chain reaction that increases financial literacy.

“Important needs for developing financial intermediation in various areas” include “customer awareness, financial literacy, and a strong consumer protection framework.”

Additionally, Abiodun Ajisafe, the Managing Director of Transblue, a partner of QNET, emphasized the significance of early intervention in the area of financial education. This is because it is generally acknowledged by the Nigerian government and the research community that it is simpler to instill the proper values, attitudes, and perceptions in young people than it is to change the habits and perceptions of older people.

He emphasized that the initiative is in line with the National Financial Literacy Framework and would help make role models and mentors more accessible to young people so they can learn how to manage their money and navigate the complexity of the financial industry.