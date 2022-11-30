Despite Tunisia beating France to a 1-0 score, they didn’t acquire the much-needed points to move to the next round. Senegal from the Continent of Africa qualified last night, and it’s been a horrible campaign for Tunisia, who just bowed out from the World Cup.
France and Australia advanced from group D after both secured six points each in the group.
Tunisia took the lead in the 58th minute via Khazri’s goal, which they held until full time but wasn’t enough for a qualification spot. Although Didier Deschamps rested his first-team players ahead of the knockout round.
Australia sealed their spot with a 1-0 win over Denmark in the other game of group D. They had their leading and only goal in the 60th minute.
