Despite Tunisia beating France to a 1-0 score, they didn’t acquire the much-needed points to move to the next round. Senegal from the Continent of Africa qualified last night, and it’s been a horrible campaign for Tunisia, who just bowed out from the World Cup.

France and Australia advanced from group D after both secured six points each in the group.

Tunisia took the lead in the 58th minute via Khazri’s goal, which they held until full time but wasn’t enough for a qualification spot. Although Didier Deschamps rested his first-team players ahead of the knockout round.

Australia sealed their spot with a 1-0 win over Denmark in the other game of group D. They had their leading and only goal in the 60th minute.