Champions of Africa, Senegal exited the FIFA World Cup last night in Qatar after a disappointing game against Three Lions of England. Senegal was traumatized by England following a comfortable 3-0 victory England recorded against them last night. England will battle World Cup defending champions France in the quarter-finals.

Aliou Cisse Senegal becomes the tenth victim African nation who have been eliminated in the round of 16 by European countries in their last twelfth attempt.

Jordan Henderson opened the scoresheet in the 38th minute, giving England the lead before half-time. Harry Kane scored his first World Cup goal during the added minute before half-time. Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 for England in the 57th minute. Senegal tried to return to the game with nearer attempts but unfortunately could not get one back against England.

All African countries in the FIFA World Cup except Atlas Lions of Morocco have been eliminated from the World Cup, a development CAF will not be proud of at this moment.