Senegal broke the jinx against African representative countries for their inability to win a game in the first round of the group stage games. Senegal defeated the host nation to claim its first win in the ongoing World Cup during the second game of the group stages. Senegal lost their first game to the Netherlands by 2-0.

41′ Boulaye Dia who helped the Lions of Terenga seal a World Cup spot against Egypt in both legs scored Senegal’s first goal.

48′ Alanyaspor forward Famara Diedhiou extends Senegal’s lead to 2-0 through a superb assist from Ismail Jakob.

78′ Muntari Mohammed pulled back for Qatar as the scoreline turned 2-1.

84′ Marseilles forward Bamba Dieng made it 3-1 via Ndiaye’s assist.

Senegal with three points is hoping to make it through the group stage to the round of 16. They sit in the third position in group A with the same points as the Netherlands and Ecuador, who both have a game at hand.