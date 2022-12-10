Morocco against all odds defeated Portugal to become the first African representative in history to achieve this accomplishment of playing in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

In the 42nd-minute En Nesyri scored the only goal of the encounter in favour of Morocco. Morocco held the 1-0 lead until full time.

They had previously eliminated Spain via penalty shoot out in the quarter-finals and will look forward to beating the winner between England and France tonight to become the first African nation to play a FIFA World Cup final.