Morocco against all odds defeated Belgium in the second game of Group F of the FIFA World Cup to go top of the group. The Moroccan side remains the only unbeaten African country after game two of the group stage. A draw in their next game is enough to fire them through to the round of 16.

Sampdoria midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri in the 73rd minute scored Morocco’s goal. During the extra time of added minutes, Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal extended Morocco’s lead to 2-0.

Ageing Belgium trying to return to the game controlled most of the possession of 67% as against Morocco who had 33%.

Morocco moved to the top of Group F with 4 points ahead of Belgium, Croatia, and Canada.