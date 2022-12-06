Atlas Lions against all odds knocked out Spain from the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Morocco made history, becoming the 4th African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup after Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana. Morocco held Luis Enrique’s men to a stalemate at full time and eventually eliminated them after a penalty shoot out.

Spain missed all the first three penalties while Morocco scored two of their first three, making them becoming the 4th country in Africa to record this feat since 2010. Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

Morocco are on the vergr of creating a record should they beat any of Switzerland and Portugal who go head-to-head tonight.