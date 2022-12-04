France’s triumphed over Poland to book a spot in the last 8 of the FIFA World Cup. France is on the voyage to defend the World Cup despite missing out on most of their key players to injury. France’s victory means that they will confront either England or Senegal in the quarter-finals.

Olivier Jonathan Giroud made history following his 44th-minute opener goal for France. His goal has made him become France’s all-time top scorer, surpassing former holder Thierry Henry by a goal. The AC Milan talisman has scored 52 to his name, as against 51 Henry had scored.

Kylian Mbappé hit a brace for Didier Deschamps scoring 74th and 90+1, both goals being assisted by Dembélé and Thuram. Robert Lewandowski helped the Eagles pull one back at 90+9.