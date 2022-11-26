Defending Champions France are through to the next round of the FIFA World Cup following their successive victories in group D against Australia and Denmark. Denmark has not won a game since the beginning of the tournament, they have only drawn one and lost one. Although there are chances for them to still make it into the next round.

Didier Deschamps’s men during the first half of the game made 12 attempts on goal as against 2 from Denmark, conversely, they were slightly below Denmark for the most possession in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

61′ Kylian Mbappé fires France to a 1-0 lead, scoring through Theo Hernandez’s assist. Kylian scored his second goal of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

68′ Andrea Christensen leveled the score at 1-1 for Denmark.

86′ Kylian Mbappé completed a brace, scoring France’s winning goal of 2-1 at a crucial moment.

France leads with 6 points in group D, Australia has three points, while Tunisia and Denmark both struggle with a point.