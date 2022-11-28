Germany was held to a full-time 1-1 draw against Spain last night during their second game of Group E. Germany’s hopes to make it into the round of 16 have been pummeled by their disappointing draw against Spain. Germany has only won one World Cup game since they were Champions in 2014.

Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score for Spain during the 62nd minute through Jordi Alba’s assist to help Spain take the lead. Germany reciprocated through Fullkrurg who leveled up for Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany without a win sits at the bottom of the group. Spain tops with 4 points while Japan and Costa Rica have three points each.