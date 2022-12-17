Croatia edged Atlas Lion of Morocco for a third place spot in the FIFA World Cup third place game held today. Croatia who were 2nd place finalists in the 2018 World Cup hosted by Russia finished this year’s edition behind France which they lost to last World Cup and Argentina who secured their first final after 8 years.

Morocco made history as the first African team to reach the semi-final round of the FIFA World Cup. Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana have all tried but not gone beyond the quarter-final stage.

Just seven minutes into the game RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol scored his first World Cup goal setting Croatia for an early lead. Two minutes later Achraf Dari responded with an equalizer for Morocco, returning the game to a 1-1 draw. Just three minutes to end the first half, Croatia grabbed the lead via Orsic’s goal. Croatia maintained the score line until full time.