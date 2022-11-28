Cameroon and Serbia shared a point each in their second game of Group G. Serbia and Cameroon grabbed their first point in a six goal thriller match. Both nations will need a win to make it to the round of 16.

Castelletto J, Aboubakar Vincent and Choupo-Moting in the 29, 63 and 66 scored all of Cameroon goals in the first and second half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Miinkovic Savic and Paviovic were the Serbians who helped their country with the three goals.

The game at full time ended 3-3 as both nations decided to share the points.

Brazil and Switzerland lead with three points with a game at hand, while Cameroon and Serbia qualification hopes are on the brink.