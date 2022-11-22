Argentina faced a disappointing defeat this afternoon during the first game of Group C of the FIFA World Cup. Saudi squad twice against Lionel Messi’s Argentina who fought but couldn’t salvage a point after over 100 minutes was played. This has been the most upset seen since the FIFA World Cup began.

Knowing that Saudi who is ranked 51st defeated Argentina who is ranked 3rd in the most recent FIFA ranking has raised eyebrows.

Lionel Messi helped Argentina take a first-half lead through a 10th-minute spot kick. Resilient Saudi Arabia responded by scoring in the 48th and 53rd minutes of the second half. Saudi Arabia took the lead at full-time by a 2-1 score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina took to the World Cup 36 games unbeaten streak which had begun in 2019, abruptly it was ended by one of the biggest World Cup underdogs Saudi Arabia. A win would have helped Argentina equal the most kept by Italy of 37 games.

Saudi Arabia heads the group with three points pending until Mexico and Poland play later today.