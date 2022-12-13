Argentina took on Croatia in the semi-final of the FIFA, beating Croatia to a convincing 3-0 win to reach their second WC final in eight years and a sixth overall. Argentina books a spot in the final of the World Cup in Qatar despite being doubted by many after they lost their opening group game to Saudi Arabia. Argentina awaits the winner from France and Morocco tomorrow.

Lionel Messi gunned down Croatia in the 34th minute, scoring the first goal of the game via a spot kick. 5 minutes later, Julian Alvarez doubles Argentina’s lead by 2-0. A convincing strike from the Manchester City striker was enough to send Argentina to the World Cup final.

Julian Alvarez again in the second half scored, completing his brace in the game.

Lionel Messi is now Argentina’s all-time World Cup goalscorer with 11 goals – one ahead of Gabriel Batistuta. He also now joins Kylian Mbappé with five goals at this World Cup and is in full contention for the Golden Boot.