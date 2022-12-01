Argentina and Poland last night booked their knock-out stage of the World Cup. Despite Poland losing to Argentina by 2-0 they qualified ahead of Mexico who won against Saudi Arabia by a goal difference. Argentina will battle Australia, while Poland goes head-to-head with the defending Champions France.

Lionel Messi during the first half of the game was denied by Wojciech Szczesny from the spot kick. A few minutes later, Brighton midfielder Mac Allister put Argentina in the lead. During the second half, Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina’s lead by 2-0.

Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia by 2-1 but that wasn’t enough to see them through to the knock-out round of the World Cup.

Messi missing the spot kick is the first time in the history of the World Cup that a player has missed a penalty twice in the tournament.