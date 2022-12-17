The FIFA World Cup final is a truly global event and will be one of the most-watched sporting events across the world when Argentina and France face off for glory in Qatar. The timing this year will be unusual, as the final will be staged during the run-up to the December holiday season. In fact, it also falls on a national holiday in Qatar, which will add to the spotlight on the competition.

Destroy the messenger so his message would be disregarded. What started like a local event on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Abeokuta that has greatly animated the public is gaining momentum even the effects of “ÈMÌLÓKÀN” is evidently noticeable in the global arena. Lionel Messi! We saw glimpses of peak Messi. He’s done it for years and years. Messi don talk say “ÈMÌLÓKÀN”

IT IS MY TURN – “ÈMÌLÓKÀN” REMEMBER ME, O LORD – It’s my turn! Weeping may endure for the night but Joy comes in the morning. We may have all felt at times like we have been overlooked, and underestimated, and at times completely ignored, But The Holy Ghost says It’s your turn now. Somebody said: when is it going to be my turn? The line is so long and I’m so far back I don’t know if I’ll ever reach the place of blessing, the place of promotion, the place of breakthrough, the place of miracles.

“ÈMÌLÓKÀN” “For he remembered His holy promise! and Abraham his servant” (Psalm 105:42). “He hath remembered his covenant for ever, the word which he commanded to a thousand generations. Which covenant he made with Abraham, and his oath unto Isaac; and confirmed the same unto Jacob for a law, and to Israel for an everlasting covenant. Saying, unto thee will I give the land of Canaan, the lot of your inheritance” (Psalm 105:8-11). unto us Nigerians will the Lord wrought special miracle in 2023. Join me in singing AMAZING GRACE:

Our trials will then seem light and momentary afflictions. Let us go on boldly; if the night be never so dark, the morning cometh, which is more than they can say who are shut up in the darkness of hell. Do you know what it is thus to live on the future–to live on expectation–to antedate heaven? Happy believer, to have so sure, so comforting a hope. It may be all dark now, but it will soon be light; it may be all trial now, but it will soon be all happiness. What matters it though “weeping may endure for a night,” when “joy cometh in the morning?” Nigerians rejoice! ‘Renewed Hope’ “ÈMÌLÓKÀN”: Àpèmóra la n’pe tèmídire our hope is renewed 2023.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com