Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané has been confirmed by Senegal Football Federation to be out for the World Cup in Qatar as he’s not recovering as expected. Senegal had added Sadio Mané to its 26-man squad despite being confirmed injured by his club.

There were earlier speculations that Mane would miss Senegal’s first match and reunite with the team in Qatar for other games.

Senegal through its official Facebook page confirmed Mane’s absence from the competition and wished the 30-year-old speedy recovery.

“The Federation of Senegalese Football wishes a speedy recovery to its player Sadio Mané, package for the 2022 World Cup.”