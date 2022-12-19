Richard Odusanya

CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! So We did it! LET’S GO ARGENTINA!!!!! It is not easy to be a champion. It takes having a dream, hard work, practice, mastery of the game, perfection, self-belief, courage, determination, concentration, stamina, never-give-up spirit, ability to come back, tenacity, having a good strategy, good execution and good luck. For a champion, it’s not over until it is over. This is what I can describe as FAITH MIXED WITH MECHANIZED GRACE.

His mercies located Lionel Messi and the football legend finally became acquainted with the World Cup. On a night high on drama and higher on emotion, it had the perfect ending for the greatest of them all. The one prize that had eluded him was won with the help of two nerveless penalties, perhaps the only perceived flaw in his game. Even his other goal came with his weaker right foot. It was a game in which every question was answered. Football? Completed it. The very best of the world cup finals that I have ever watched.

Lionel Messi has been among the top two players in the world for the last decade and a half. His displays on the football field have led many to believe that he is not only the best player of his generation but the greatest of all time. He has broken innumerable records and crowned his seamless ability on the field of play with the converted trophy the golden cup. Lionel Messi – The King of Dribbling – Lionel Messi – the best skills, dribbles, runs and tricks.

Undoubtedly, Lionel Messi’s Argentina crowned champions after ‘greatest’ final decided on penalties deserves to win. What a game. What a final. What a privilege to witness it. It was an incredible night of drama, high emotion and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament as its two star players delivered command performances on the biggest stage of all. The final match between Argentina vs France is unarguably the climax of the 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP. What a final.

QATAR FIFA WORLD CUP final match between Argentina and France will go down as one of the most dramatic moments in World Cup history, the World Cup is the single greatest sporting event on the planet. Nothing can match it. Not the Olympics. Not the Stanley Cup. Not the NBA Finals. Not the Super Bowl. Not the World Series. Nothing. The World Cup is head and shoulders above them all, and it’s not even close. For nearly three hours, Argentina and France put on a sporting spectacle of sheer entertainment, excitement, tension and class, the likes of which the World Cup has never before witnessed.

Finally, I like to conclude this article dedicated to Lionel Messi MVP by a way of sharing with my readers, one of the exciting moments of reactions: “This is the greatest thing that could happen, like paradise,” said Juan Pablo Iglesias, 48. In his arms was his eight-year-old son, Manuel, tears of joy rolling down his face. “We’re champions,” the father said, turning to his child. “We’re the greatest in the world!” Stand-up for the champion! Stand-up!! Messi!!!

