Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema becomes France’s sixth player to be ruled out for the 2022 World Cup through injury. The Ballon d’Or winner was forced out from training yesterday following a suspected injury. According to multiple reports, Benzema will miss France’s first game against Australia and could be ruled out for the entire tournament.

France, who will be ready to start their World Cup defence, has now lost Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku, Mike Maignan, N’Golo Kanté and Presnel Kimpembé.

None of the three French midfielders Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, and Blaise Matuidi) who took part in the 2018 World Cup in Russia are available for this year’s tournament in Qatar.

Karim Benzema after the injury made the below assertion on his verified Facebook page:

“In my life, I have never given up… but tonight I have to think of the team as I have always done, so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a great world cup. Thank you for all your messages of support.”

Didier Deschamps in his statement said:

“I am extremely sad for Karim, who had made this World Cup a major objective. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us,”

France will begin their title defence on Tuesday against Australia in Group D.