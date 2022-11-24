Ghana, despite their spirited first half against Portugal in their first game of the group H, were left disappointed after full-time. The Black Stars conceded twice late in the game to hand over victory to their opponent Portugal. All African representatives in the World Cup (Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal) have not won a game. Senegal, Cameroon, and Ghana lost while Morocco, and Tunisia both picked a draw in their first game.

Portugal took control of the possession during the first half, recording 69% against Ghana who had 31%. The game was tight for both sides as no team could see the back of the net of their opponent.

65′ Ronaldo opened the scoreline in the second, scoring the first goal via a spot kick. They took the lead at Stadium 975, Doha.

73′ Ghana neutralized the goal which was scored by the captain and assisted by Ajax forward, Mohamed Kudus.

78′ Bruno Fernandes assisted Joao Felix’s goal to light up the stadium for the Portuguese fans.

80′ Bruno again assisted AC Milan forward Rafael Leao with the third goal for Portugal.

89′ Osman Bukari returned Black Stars into the game with his goal. The score line became 3-2 which eventually ended this way after many fights from Ghana.

In Group H, Ghana is at the bottom with zero points, Portugal tops with three points while Uruguay and South Korea settle for a point each following their draw earlier today.