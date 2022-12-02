Ghana took on Uruguay in the last game of Group H in the FIFA World Cup. Black Stars of Ghana who wanted a reprisal of Suarez’s Handball which denied them a semi-final spot in the 2010 World Cup edition suffered yet another defeat to Uruguay with Suarez leading the Uruguayans. Despite their victory over Ghana Uruguay were eliminated from the World Cup after failing to score +3 goals against South Korea who defeated Portugal in the other game.

21′ Andre Ayew threw away a big chance for Ghana after missing from the spot kick denying Ghana an early lead.

22′ Darwin Núñez missed a big clear chance one-on-one with the Ghanaian goalkeeper.

26′ De Arrascata Georgian scored the first goal of the encounter helping Uruguay take the lead of 1-0.

31′ Arrascata Georgian scored to complete his brace. Ghana sailed while Uruguay triumphed 2-0.

An entertaining and blockbuster first half between both sides. The game ended with the same score of 2-0 in full time.

Portugal leads the group with six points, and South Korea finished as runner-up with 4 points and hasn’t scored more goals than Uruguay who finished on the same 4 points. Ghana ended bottom of the table with 3 points from one win.