The 2022 Qatar World Cup began with a record-breaking evening at the Al Bayt Stadium. Ecuador triumphed over host nation Qatar to pick up the first win of the tournament. Qatar becomes the first nation to lose its opener game since the inception of the competition. This is the first competitive match between both nations.

Match Analysis:

ADVERTISEMENT

2nd minute: just 2 minutes into the encounter, Ecuador scored but had their goal ruled out by VAR as an offside.

16th minutes: Enner Valencia, the Fernabacahe forward whose first goal was ruled out, converted another goal from the spot kick helping his country take the lead in the early hours. Qatar’s goalkeeper Saad Al Shaab was booked for tripping over an Ecuador player.

31st minute: Enner Valencia made his brace, scoring through Presciado’s assist. Ecuador already leads the host nation by 2-0.

The game ended 2-0 in favour of Ecuador, who has now gone three points at the top of Group A. Netherlands and Senegal lock horns tomorrow for another blockbuster match in the groupA.