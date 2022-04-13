PVC Offers Free Trauma Clinic to Ukraine Returnee Nigerian Students

Good news for Ukraine Returnee Nigerian Students and their loved ones as Project Victory Call (PVC), a non-governmental organisation given to citizen advocacy and political education offers free trauma clinic to Nigerian students who recently returned from the war in Ukraine.

This was contained in a press release by the PVC in a letter written by its president – Dr Bolaji Akinyemi.

The letter reads:

Dear Ukraine Returnee Nigerian Students and Parents.

Psychosocial Trauma Clinic For Ukraine Returnees

Ours is a Non-Government Organization, majoring in advocacy and political education, but with a track record of intervention projects on citizens’ wellbeing and welfare. As our name suggests; Project Victory Call Initiative, PVC; responds to the calls of everyday Nigerians in their daily struggle, this we echo and bring others into partnership for projects driven towards ending the struggle of the masses and bring them into victorious living.

Increase in mental health related crisis owing to trauma is a very challenging and confrontational problem to our society, this, we all must collaborate to tackle.

The plight of Ukraine returnees, who though are mostly students, unfortunately displaced by the war situations between Russia and Ukraine are our main focus at present. These citizens of ours have been exposed to adverse effects of war, it’s psychological and traumatic consequences, we therefore state unequivocally that there is an EMERGENCY on our hands!

We have in this regard volunteered to coordinate interested bodies of Counselors, Psychotherapists and Psychiatrists with your Commission and other relevant Ministries and Agencies of Government, through Citizen’s Mental Health Care Department of PVC Naija, Headed by the respected Prof Mufutau Yinusa of the Department of Psychiatry, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto/ Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital Sokoto, to provide these Ukraine returnees access to trauma investigation, treatment and therapy as their needs may require.

This laudable initiative found support from the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and NIDCOM. Their responsiveness to the project is the reason we are bringing the clinic closer to you.

The Commissioner NCFRMI, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim officially kicked off the Psychosocial Trauma Clinic For Ukraine Returnees at the Wing 6 Conference Room of The Auditorium at the Presidency on Usman Dan Fodio Street, at the Villa, Abuja, on Thursday the 7th of April 2022.

Dear Students and Parents, as we all know, trauma is a wound in the mind, which requires continuous and consistent professional care. The need to sustain this noble effort and to bring the clinic closer to you at the 6 geo political zones is the reason for this public communication and the establishment of this Telegram group.

Mental health of young Nigerians have been under severe attacks from many factors; such as insurgency, communal and tribal conflicts, banditry, human trafficking, then this Russia/Ukraine war. These minds so terribly attacked will drive and lead development of our dear county into the future, hence ensuring the soundness of their minds is a sacrifice worth making.

A great man, Suleiman Dauda, said, as men think in their minds so they are.

If people are products of their thoughts, nations consequently are products of our collective thinking, let me therefore reiterate, this project geared towards soundness of MINDS of our youth is an Emergency!

Be informed therefore that South West Clinic is fixed for 19th and 20th of April 2022.

Which will be followed by North West Clinic that will hold on 11th and 12th of May 2022 at Sokoto.

Information for other geo-political zone will be made available when they are concluded.

The Programmes in Lagos will have the honour of the National Commissioner of NCFRMI, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman and Chairman ,CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa in attendance.

Aside the clinic, issues of final year Medical Students in need of placement for their clinical will be strongly considered.

Please, help spread the news by sharing this link.

Yours in service to a better and greater Nigeria,

Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi – President.

