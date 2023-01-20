Following the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Lagos State Government has directed Public Servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) from designated INEC Centres to do so before the deadline date of Sunday, 29th January, 2023.

A circular signed by the State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the decision was taken to ensure that workers perform their civic responsibility to vote.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved a day off for different sets of Public Servants for the collection of their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) from their respective Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas on designated days.

According to the circular, Tuesday, 24th January, 2023 is designated for Public Servants on Grade Levels 01, 03, 07 & 15; Wednesday, 25th January 2023 for Public Servants on Grade Levels 02, 04, 08 & 13; Thursday, 26th January, 2023 for Public Servants on Grade Levels 05, 09, 12 & 17 and Friday, 27th January, 2023 is for Public Servants on Grade Levels 06, 10, 14 & 16.

While enjoining Accounting Officers to excuse their officers in the respective Grade Levels on the specified days, the Head of Service maintained that no Public Holiday has been declared for the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Lagos State Government.