It is really getting me very unsettled, though neither angry nor peeved but more of being curious on why women’s anatomy has become too much a tool for distraction , enticement, alluring strategy and seductive antics.

The near popular impression, rightly or wrongly perceived of the overly irresistible attention the exposed or near nude picture of a woman commands is to me very disturbing.

Those in the entertainment and advertising industres readly use this ploy, creating imaginations of things that afterall wouldn’t be the very crux of either the advert or the message.

It is to me very worrisome that apart from drinks, automobile, real estate, food etc which this strategy of near nude exposure of female anatomy is used for promotion though embrassing and inappropriate, it beats me why PVC has suddenly become the next target.

Recently, social media is awashed with all manner of sensual and seductive pictures only for such to end with “go collect your PVC”.

You might as well ask why didn’t you jump and pass? Why did you click it since it has some resemblance of nudity? But why shouldn’t I? You think I, am an angel? Even angels at some point fell for the daughters of men.

There are two sides to this madness and promotional/ advertising deceptions. One is the obvious commonalization of that part of the body that should be private and revered.

It isn’t funny but more of an insult and a denigration of a human body meant to be godly and decent.

Sadly the very people who in preponderance measure championing this are females.

One wonders the difference between the person that uses such an unveiling nude graphics of women’ anatomy for advertorials and the person that actually flaunts their body in a very skimpy and near revealing manner. What such women don’t understand is, the more they use such means of nudity for adverts the more they expose unwittingly their very body after all an exposed body of a lady is an exposed body for all ladies.

Secondly, using such means to pass information as vital as PVC collection may be discouraging to decent minds thereby limiting the range and wide of the accessibility of such essential information.

Must we sensualize everything? Is it only something that appears sexy that attracts the attention of human? Are men so debased to the point of falling for nudity at anytime?

If men cannot pay attention to things unless such appears under the cover of sexy or revealing depictions of female nudeness,then men are of all species very wasted.

Go pick your PVC!

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com