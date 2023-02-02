It is no more in doubt how desperate Nigerians are to see a better Nigeria . Choked and frustrated, anything that stalls the birthing of a better Nigeria is treated with wrath, disdain and vicious violence.

Recently I watched a video where a priest chased away Parishioners set to recieve Holy Communion for having no PVC. Many applauded it while others frowned at.

All these go to show the level of desperation that hangs around this year’s election. People are poised and nothing short of good leaders would be acceptable. We are already at the cliff, just a little push only God knows how mighty the fall will be.

Things are getting worse by day. Going to the market is more of a nightmare, while the joy of receiving ones monthly pay is replaced with anger and frustration. As soon as it comes it evaporates like kerosene, setting one up again on level 001 of harsh conditions.

There is anger , there is hunger, there is frustration too, however, we must not lose the sense of defference and sacredness to Holy things.

Holy fire isn’t too simple a word to be used loosely and Holy Communion too isn’t much like beans and rice to be used as penal measures.

It comes to me as spiritual overzealousnes using an instrument of sacred and holy things to address mundane things. It irks my spiritual sensitivity when people begin to engage the trinitarian God to haul fire and brimstone one people for doing something which by all shades isn’t either sinful or criminal.

How sinful is it not to have one PVC to warrant shouting of holy ghost fire on people? How criminal is it not having PVC to warrant denial of Holy Communion?

There are better ways to appeal to people to get their PVCs. How just and fair can one be hauling Holy ghost Fire on people or denying them Holy Communion for not having PVC the system made so difficult for them to have?

It is an act of religious rascality and emotional drunkeness to engage in such.

To those who have tried to get theirs but couldn’t, try more before the deadline. It is important, the only means to elect the credible leaders we so much dreamt about. Nobody is happy that we are in the valley of poverty , buried in the ditch of corruption, while bathing with saliva at the middle of an ocean.

We deserve much more better. The very natural endowment of this nation should be a blessing not a curse. Let us come together not only by having our PVC but realising the need to be very utilitarian in our voting ( The greatest good for the greatest number)

Instead of shouting and screaming Holy ghost fire on those that don’t have PVCs and denying them Sacrament in some cases, let that energy be well channeled in educating them on the need to vote not along party, tribe, religion but driven by that greatest good that will benefit the greatest number of people .

Getting PVC is just a step in election process. Voting is another, voting in the spirit of utilitarianism is top- notch and INEC allowing our wishes to prevail is another. In all these Let us not out of frustration and sentiments forget that there is a place of prayer in all these.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com