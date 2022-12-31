By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

Brazil, China and India, prominently among foreign heads of state and government, that

received New Year greetings from Vladimir Putin late December. The official post made

available on the Kremlin administration website never mentioned South Africa. As well known,

these four countries plus Russia constitute the organization popularly referred to as BRICS.

Addressing the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Putin expressed satisfaction with

the fact that, during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, Moscow and Brasilia extensively

cooperated at international platforms, especially within BRICS, and successfully advanced the

friendly bilateral relationship.

In messages to President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister of India

Narendra Modi, the President of Russia stressed that in 2022, Russia and India marked the 75th

anniversary of the diplomatic relations and, relying on positive traditions of friendship and

mutual respect, the countries continue to develop their specially privileged strategic partnership,

carry out large-scale trade and economic projects.

In addition, both Russia and India closely cooperate on energy, military technology and other

areas, and further coordinate efforts in addressing important matters of regional and global

agendas.

“I am confident that India’s recently started SCO and G20 presidencies will open new

opportunities for building multi-dimensional Russia-India cooperation for the benefit of our

peoples, in the interests of strengthening stability and security in Asia and the entire world,”

Putin stressed in his message.

In sincere greetings for the New Year and the upcoming Spring Festival to President of the

People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Putin referred to strengthening the comprehensive

partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China. The mutual patnership

demonstrates rapid progress and resistance to external challenges, as both continue to maintain

a meaningful political dialogue.

Putin was upbeat on a number of points. Bilateral trade is breaking records. Major trans-border

infrastructure projects have been completed, including the construction of a road and railway

bridges across the Amur River. The years of physical fitness and sports exchanges contributed

substantially to contacts between the people of our countries.

“Through joint efforts, we will be able to take bilateral cooperation even higher for the benefit of

the Russian and Chinese nations and in the interests of strengthening regional and global

stability and security,” he stressed.

Putin expressed confidence that they will work together to further enhance multi-dimensional

cooperation and continue their coordinated work on bilateral basis and within the framework of

BRICS.

In 2023, South Africa will hold the rotating presidency of BRICS. And that implies that South

African President Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot more at hand, especially with the current global

geopolitical changes, has work towards consolidating the growing support underway for a few

countries that have applied to join BRICS. It is also pushing for the emerging multipolar world.

It is however speculated that the organization’s membership might expand to about 15, but that

largely depends on certain necessary conditions and the collective decision of the organization.

Historically, the first meeting of the group began in St Petersburg in 2005. It was called RIC,

which stood for Russia, India and China. Then later, Brazil joined and finally, South Africa in

February 2011, which is why now it is referred to as BRICS. The acronym BRICS is derived from

the members’ names in English. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa)

collectively represent about 42% of the world’s population.