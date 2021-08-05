PUMA ends $2.67m contract with athletics federation after ministry’s rejection

174 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 5, 2021
Puma has ended prematurely its deal with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria .
According to Puma, the termination of the deal was a result of Nigeria’s athletes’ inability to wear the brand at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Puma, in the letter of termination of Sponsoring and Licensing Agreement, said, “We are referring to the licensing and sponsoring agreement signed between our company and your federation.
“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and pursuant to clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.
“Puma especially declares to be discharged from any or all obligations towards all stakeholders involved and reserves all rights against these entities and individuals”.
The contract was signed on July 24, 2019, in Doha by the AFN board led by Ibrahim Gusau, it was meant to expire in 2022
The deal agreed that Puma supply kits to all age categories to Nigeria’s athletics team for four years.
The contract also includes monetary rewards for Nigerian athletes who wear the sportswear during medal presentations at the Olympics games — with gold medalists earning $15,000, silver medalists getting 5,000 while a bronze medal will attract $3,000.
However, the contract was the main issue that led to an ongoing legal battle between the sports ministry and the factional board of AFN.
The ministry did not permit the Nigerian athletics team to use the Puma branded apparel at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, stating that it’s “a subject of a criminal investigation”.
Reacting to the latest development, Puma, in a letter addressed to the AFN, announced the sudden termination of the contract — about two years after it was signed.
The letter, dated August 4, added that the premature ending of the deal is due to Nigerian athletes’ inability to wear the brand at the ongoing Olympics.
