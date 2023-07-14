Psychologically, Why DSS/Police Should Avoid Arbitrary And Prolonged Detention Of Suspects

One would think that all Nigerian law enforcement agencies, including the Department of State Service (DSS), would prefer that a suspect be in sound mental and physical health so that when found guilty of their crimes and sent to prison, the individual is in mental shape to feel and experience the pain of punishment.

I believe the Nigerian people would like a guilty criminal to be emotionally and cognitively stable enough to bear the consequences of his or her acts and experience the gravity of the punishment that may be given if proven guilty.

To avoid this, law enforcement agencies, including police and other law enforcement agencies like the DSS, must avoid excessive and protracted detention of suspects. Long-term detention without due process can be detrimental to an individual’s mental health. And may become physically and spiritually damaged.

The psychological impact of law enforcement officials failing to ensure that their detained suspects are investigated and processed in a timely manner, as required by law, can be severe. It can result in anxiety, stress, trauma, and emotions of helplessness and powerlessness.

I am sure officers have seen some suspects with prolonged detention brought to court in a stare state, especially those who are not pretending or faking to be mad; sometimes this is a suspect who no longer has the ability to make the connection between their acts and their criminal intent; they are so emotionally unstable that they will give you nothing but blank stares. Uncertainty about one’s fate, a lack of control over the situation, and the unknown length of detention can cause tremendous worry and tension.

The individual may be continually concerned about what will happen next and how long they will be detained. Prolonged detention without charges or legal processes can cause despair, sorrow, unhappiness, and bleakness. There is no apparent deadline or resolution for the individual’s issue. This can cause them to lose hope and have a detrimental impact on their overall mental and physical health.

Being held for an extended period of time without knowing why or facing legal proceedings can be unpleasant. It can have long-term psychological consequences, such as flashbacks, nightmares, and hyperarousal, all of which are symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Prolonged detention can aggravate pre-existing mental and physical health conditions or lead to the development of new health issues. Isolation, confinement, and a lack of control over one’s life can all contribute to feelings of gloom, irritation, rage, and overall mental degeneration.

Prolonged detention can damage connections with family, friends, and the community. Even after release, it might cause social withdrawal, feelings of stigma, and difficulties reintegrating into society. The individual may also face difficulties in regaining trust and coping with the consequences of their confinement.

Detention without charges or court proceedings within a reasonable time frame might create a climate in which persons are more exposed to psychological abuse by law enforcement agents. For example, the DSS did not have to wait for Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, to issue a one-week ultimatum to the DSS to either charge or release the detained suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. A police unusual and arbitrary detention is a seizure of a person; it is unreasonable; law enforcement agencies should stop doing it.

It is critical for law enforcement authorities to follow legal and ethical standards, avoid unjustified and extended custody, and safeguard suspects’ physical and emotional well-being throughout the criminal justice process. This contributes to the maintenance of a just and compassionate system that respects the rights of individuals while respecting the models of justice.

I strongly recommend that Nigeria’s law enforcement systems receive updated orientations on various international human rights instruments, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as these are already incorporated into Nigeria’s national laws and legal frameworks to protect the rights of people in detention.

While detention should be based on legitimate grounds, such as the need to prevent flight, protect evidence, or safeguard public safety, as the DSS has done in the case of Emefiele, DSS and other police systems must understand that they are not responsible for administering punishment. The legal system is responsible for assessing guilt and imposing punishment in accordance with due process and a fair trial.

Some approaches that police officers can use to avoid unnecessary detention and enhance the well-being of suspects should include conducting thorough and efficient investigations that can help obtain evidence quickly, leading to a faster resolution of the case. This reduces the need for prolonged detention.

Once the case is officially in court, coordination between police officers and prosecutors is required to ensure a smooth transfer of cases through the legal system. Timely sharing of information and evidence can aid in the resolution of cases; periodic case reviews by supervisory officers can aid in identifying potential delays and ensuring that investigations proceed without undue delay.

On a human level, police personnel, including DSS officers, can help detainees gain access to support services such as family visits, medical care, mental health assistance, and legal counsel while they are detained. This contributes to their bodily and psychological well-being.

Again, police officers contribute to a fair, efficient, and compassionate criminal justice system by monitoring suspects’ physical and psychological condition and taking proactive measures to avoid unnecessary delays.

A fundamental human right is the right to liberty. Detaining someone unjustifiably without prosecuting them or putting them before a court in a timely and reasonable way as stipulated by law violates this right since it includes depriving the person of their freedom and exposing them to potentially unnecessary and extended custody. And I hope Godwin Emefiele recognizes that no Nigerian is God since he literally acted and thought he was a god because of his long-held distinct position and displayed arrogance, so-called confidence, and extraordinary stubbornness. He was clearly aware of some pain in recent weeks. Pepper! Oga, best of luck in the coming weeks and months. And please don’t have a heart attack like you once wished on Nigerians, who does that?

